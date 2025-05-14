Porsche 911 Carrera T: A Driver’s 911 with a Focus on Purity

It’s a striking reality that just one version of the iconic Porsche 911 now remains available in the UK for under £100,000 – and that’s the Carrera T. While the “T” badge stands for Touring, perhaps “Lightweight” would better reflect its spirit. This is a 911 crafted with simplicity, weight reduction and pure driving enjoyment in mind.

Positioned between the base Carrera and the more performance-focused Carrera S, the Carrera T could have risked becoming a vague middle-ground variant without a clear identity. However, Porsche has taken care to ensure this model has a unique character, incorporating select features and sharpening its overall feel. That said, certain weight-saving measures seen in the previous T have been left behind, and some opportunities to further simplify the experience – and enhance its analogue charm – haven’t been seized.

Over the course of our review, we’ll determine whether the Carrera T truly stands on its own within the wide-reaching 911 line-up. And thanks to an unusually wet testing period, we’ll also get a valuable chance to see how effective Porsche’s Wet driving mode really is when conditions are far from ideal.

911 Range Overview

Here’s a glance at how the Carrera T fits into the broader 911 family:

Carrera – 380bhp – from £99,070

Carrera 4 – 380bhp – from £105,070

Carrera T – 380bhp – from £107,770

Carrera S – 444bhp – from £112,070

Carrera 4S – 444bhp – from £118,070

Carrera GTS – 473bhp – from £124,070

Carrera 4 GTS – 473bhp – from £130,070

Turbo – 573bhp – from £161,520

Turbo S – 641bhp – from £183,020

GT3 – 503bhp – from £149,060

GT3 RS – 518bhp – from £195,260

S/T – 518bhp – from £234,260

This excludes special-edition models such as the Dakar and Sport Classic. There are also Cabriolet versions for all Carrera and Turbo models, and Targa variants available for the four-wheel-drive 4-series. Most models offer a choice of manual or PDK automatic gearboxes, with the exception of the base Carrera, Carrera 4, the Turbos and the GT3 RS (PDK only), and the S/T (manual only).

In Detail: The Porsche 911 Carrera T

The Carrera T might be best described as a base Carrera with the sporty running gear from the Carrera S. But that summary, while directionally accurate, overlooks the carefully selected enhancements that make the T a more focused machine.

Porsche equips the T with PASM Sport suspension as standard – a setup that sits 10mm lower and is otherwise only optional on the Carrera S. The car also gains the 20/21-inch wheels from the S, an active sports exhaust system, Porsche Torque Vectoring with a mechanical rear differential lock, and the Sport Chrono Package – all of which sharpen its road manners considerably. Four-wheel steering is available as an option, as fitted to our test vehicle, although the PDCC active anti-roll system is not on offer.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Pros:

The 3.0-litre flat-six engine delivers a blend of character, flexibility and ample power for spirited driving.

Firmed-up suspension contributes to strong grip and excellent body control.

It retains everyday usability, with impressive refinement for longer drives.

Cons:

PASM Sport suspension shines on smooth tarmac but feels less composed on rough country roads.

The removal of sound insulation results in a louder cabin and a slightly coarse ride at times.

Despite efforts to shed weight, it’s only 10kg lighter than a similarly equipped Carrera S.

Final Thoughts

The Carrera T succeeds in delivering a version of the 911 that places the driver front and centre. It offers a refreshingly simple and engaging experience, particularly for those who value tactile steering and the mechanical connection of a manual gearbox. While not as stripped-down as some enthusiasts might hope – and still relatively close in price to more powerful variants – the T has a charm all of its own. It’s a car that rewards a keen driver without completely sacrificing day-to-day usability, and in doing so, carves out a clear space for itself in the 911 family.