LIDL Unleashes Massive Summer Discounts: Up to 94% Off on Gardena, Home, Garden and Beauty Essentials

Seasonal Deals That Turn Heads
LIDL has launched a sweeping summer sales campaign that’s hard to ignore. With discounts reaching up to 94%, the retailer is offering some of its most attractive prices of the year across multiple categories—from top-tier Gardena gardening tools and outdoor furniture to kitchenware, beauty products, and home essentials. The promotion is designed to help customers prepare for the season ahead, whether they’re sprucing up the garden, refreshing their home or upgrading their appliances.
Gardening with Gardena: Quality Tools at Exceptional Prices
For hobby gardeners and green-fingered professionals alike, LIDL is currently offering deep discounts on a wide selection of Gardena products. From robust hoses and sprinklers to smart watering systems and powerful tools, shoppers can find reliable garden gear at reduced prices, both in-store and online.
Gardena Highlights:
-
FLEX Comfort Hose, 50m – €53.30 (was €88.49) – 39% off
-
Aqua L Oscillating Sprinkler – €29.75 (was €47.99) – 38% off
-
Comfort FLEX Hose, 25m – €49.90 (was €74.49) – 33% off
-
Swivel Spray Lance – €24.99 (was €36.99) – 32% off
-
AquaZoom Compact Sprinkler – €27.99 (was €40.99) – 31% off
-
CleverRoll S Hose Trolley Set, 20m – €49.99 (was €65.99) – 24% off
-
Submersible Pressure Pump, 1100W – €260.95 (was €344.99) – 24% off
-
Classic Multi-Spray Nozzle – €18.90 (was €24.49) – 22% off
-
RollUp M Hose Box, 20m, 360° swivel – €143.80 (was €182.99) – 21% off
Also included are tools and accessories like the Comfort 530 Bow Saw for just €12.99 (53% off), street brooms, telescopic handles, and garden rakes – all priced to appeal to bargain-hunters preparing for peak gardening season.
Efficient Balcony Watering with Micro-Drip
For urban gardeners or those with limited outdoor space, the Gardena Micro-Drip System is a standout. Designed for balconies and patios, it delivers water precisely to plant roots with minimal waste, thanks to flexible tubing and adjustable drippers.
Kitchen, Home and Household: Big Brands at Small Prices
Alongside gardening, LIDL is clearing shelves to make way for next season’s stock, and that means huge price cuts on well-known kitchen and household items.
Top Offers:
-
Obsession Rug with Rabbit Fur Feel – €15.62 (was €276.23) – 94% off
-
Dunlopillo Quilted Duvet – €12.99 (was €99.99) – 87% off
-
Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pot with Lid – €29.99 (was €149.99) – 80% off
-
Tefal Optigrill GC7058 – €109 (was €309.99) – 64% off
-
Russell Hobbs Steam Iron – €19.99 (was €48.99) – 59% off
-
Tefal Knife Set (2 pcs) – €9.99 (was €22.99) – 56% off
-
Automatic Grill Rotisserie Set – €69.95 (was €139.00) – 49% off
-
Severin Milk Frother – €7.99 (was €12.99) – 38% off
Garden Furniture and DIY Bargains
LIDL is also slashing prices across its outdoor and DIY ranges. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your patio furniture or tackle home improvement tasks, the sale includes significant discounts on high-quality, durable items.
Notable Reductions:
-
Bahia Style Sun Lounger with Fold-Out Table – €459.99 (was €1,699.00) – 72% off
-
Greemotion Cuba Hanging Chair – €239.99 (was €599.99) – 60% off
-
Hillsboro 3-in-1 Charcoal Smoker – €129 (was €279.00) – 53% off
-
Angerer Clamp Awning – €76.29 (was €159.99) – 52% off
Beauty and Wellness: Online-Only Discounts
Those seeking personal care deals will find a variety of discounted grooming and health products available exclusively online.
Top Beauty Offers:
-
Grundig Wet & Dry Rotary Shaver – €24.99 (was €79.99) – 68% off
-
Sanitas Massage Gun with Attachments – €59.99 (was €183.49) – 67% off
-
Grundig Hair & Beard Trimmer – €24.99 (was €69.99) – 64% off
A Summer Sale Not to Be Missed
With discounts of up to 94%, LIDL’s XXL summer sale is one of the most extensive and diverse promotional events of the season. Whether you’re enhancing your garden, refreshing your kitchen, or upgrading your grooming kit, these deals offer exceptional value for a limited time. As stocks are expected to move quickly, customers are encouraged to shop early—online or in-store—before the best offers are gone.