LIDL Unleashes Massive Summer Discounts: Up to 94% Off on Gardena, Home, Garden and Beauty Essentials

Seasonal Deals That Turn Heads

LIDL has launched a sweeping summer sales campaign that’s hard to ignore. With discounts reaching up to 94%, the retailer is offering some of its most attractive prices of the year across multiple categories—from top-tier Gardena gardening tools and outdoor furniture to kitchenware, beauty products, and home essentials. The promotion is designed to help customers prepare for the season ahead, whether they’re sprucing up the garden, refreshing their home or upgrading their appliances.

Gardening with Gardena: Quality Tools at Exceptional Prices

For hobby gardeners and green-fingered professionals alike, LIDL is currently offering deep discounts on a wide selection of Gardena products. From robust hoses and sprinklers to smart watering systems and powerful tools, shoppers can find reliable garden gear at reduced prices, both in-store and online.

Gardena Highlights:

FLEX Comfort Hose, 50m – €53.30 (was €88.49) – 39% off

Aqua L Oscillating Sprinkler – €29.75 (was €47.99) – 38% off

Comfort FLEX Hose, 25m – €49.90 (was €74.49) – 33% off

Swivel Spray Lance – €24.99 (was €36.99) – 32% off

AquaZoom Compact Sprinkler – €27.99 (was €40.99) – 31% off

CleverRoll S Hose Trolley Set, 20m – €49.99 (was €65.99) – 24% off

Submersible Pressure Pump, 1100W – €260.95 (was €344.99) – 24% off

Classic Multi-Spray Nozzle – €18.90 (was €24.49) – 22% off

RollUp M Hose Box, 20m, 360° swivel – €143.80 (was €182.99) – 21% off

Also included are tools and accessories like the Comfort 530 Bow Saw for just €12.99 (53% off), street brooms, telescopic handles, and garden rakes – all priced to appeal to bargain-hunters preparing for peak gardening season.

Efficient Balcony Watering with Micro-Drip

For urban gardeners or those with limited outdoor space, the Gardena Micro-Drip System is a standout. Designed for balconies and patios, it delivers water precisely to plant roots with minimal waste, thanks to flexible tubing and adjustable drippers.

Kitchen, Home and Household: Big Brands at Small Prices

Alongside gardening, LIDL is clearing shelves to make way for next season’s stock, and that means huge price cuts on well-known kitchen and household items.

Top Offers:

Obsession Rug with Rabbit Fur Feel – €15.62 (was €276.23) – 94% off

Dunlopillo Quilted Duvet – €12.99 (was €99.99) – 87% off

Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pot with Lid – €29.99 (was €149.99) – 80% off

Tefal Optigrill GC7058 – €109 (was €309.99) – 64% off

Russell Hobbs Steam Iron – €19.99 (was €48.99) – 59% off

Tefal Knife Set (2 pcs) – €9.99 (was €22.99) – 56% off

Automatic Grill Rotisserie Set – €69.95 (was €139.00) – 49% off

Severin Milk Frother – €7.99 (was €12.99) – 38% off

Garden Furniture and DIY Bargains

LIDL is also slashing prices across its outdoor and DIY ranges. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your patio furniture or tackle home improvement tasks, the sale includes significant discounts on high-quality, durable items.

Notable Reductions:

Bahia Style Sun Lounger with Fold-Out Table – €459.99 (was €1,699.00) – 72% off

Greemotion Cuba Hanging Chair – €239.99 (was €599.99) – 60% off

Hillsboro 3-in-1 Charcoal Smoker – €129 (was €279.00) – 53% off

Angerer Clamp Awning – €76.29 (was €159.99) – 52% off

Beauty and Wellness: Online-Only Discounts

Those seeking personal care deals will find a variety of discounted grooming and health products available exclusively online.

Top Beauty Offers:

Grundig Wet & Dry Rotary Shaver – €24.99 (was €79.99) – 68% off

Sanitas Massage Gun with Attachments – €59.99 (was €183.49) – 67% off

Grundig Hair & Beard Trimmer – €24.99 (was €69.99) – 64% off

A Summer Sale Not to Be Missed

With discounts of up to 94%, LIDL’s XXL summer sale is one of the most extensive and diverse promotional events of the season. Whether you’re enhancing your garden, refreshing your kitchen, or upgrading your grooming kit, these deals offer exceptional value for a limited time. As stocks are expected to move quickly, customers are encouraged to shop early—online or in-store—before the best offers are gone.