Budget Detergents Outperform Big Brands in Latest Test

A recent study by the German consumer organisation Stiftung Warentest (Issue 04/2025) has revealed that low-cost detergents from discounters such as dm, Lidl, and Rossmann outperform many well-known brands. The standout detail? The top-rated products cost as little as 16 cents per wash — a fraction of the price of premium alternatives.

Clean Laundry for Less: Discount Brands Take the Lead

The comprehensive test, which examined 20 universal detergents — including 13 powders, six liquids, and one detergent tab — found that cheaper own-brand options deliver the best performance. Over the course of 900 wash cycles and four tonnes of laundry, the results were clear: dm’s Denkmit and Lidl’s Formil powder detergents both secured the top score of “Good” (1.6). Close behind was Rossmann’s Domol powder, scoring a “Good” (1.7).

Discount Detergents Outshine Persil and Ariel

According to the results, the winning products from dm and Lidl provided excellent cleaning results, even on common household stains such as jam and red wine. At just 16 cents per load, they come in at less than half the cost of the only branded detergent to receive a good rating — Persil Megaperls, priced at 34 cents per wash.

Other supermarket own brands from Aldi, Edeka, and Netto also performed well, offering the same low price per load. Edeka’s “Gut & Günstig Ultra Vollwaschmittelpulver” was noted for reliably removing everyday grime and helping to prevent whites from turning grey over time.

First-Ever Liquid Detergent Success: Aldi’s Tandil

For the first time, a liquid detergent has earned a “Good” rating. Aldi’s Tandil Ultra achieved a score of 2.5, matching the competitive price of 16 cents per load. It is gentler on fabrics compared to most powders but slightly less effective at stain removal.

Other liquid detergents in the test fared considerably worse, earning ratings between “Satisfactory” and “Poor”. Lenor’s Aprilfrisch landed at the bottom of the list with a dismal “Poor” (5.1). According to Stiftung Warentest, the product left visible dirt residues on white laundry, despite using optical brighteners.

Disappointing Performance from Big Brands

Well-established names underperformed across the board. The pricey Persil Power Bars, costing 34 cents per wash, were rated only “Adequate” (4.4), with mediocre to poor stain removal capabilities.

Environmentally Friendly Laundry: Tips from Stiftung Warentest

Most of the tested products scored well in environmental assessments. However, the Lenor range received only an “Adequate” rating due to the presence of microplastics, as confirmed by the manufacturer.

To wash more sustainably, Stiftung Warentest advises filling the machine completely, using lower temperatures (30 to 40 degrees Celsius), and dosing detergents correctly. The study confirms that excellent results can still be achieved at just 30 degrees. Consumers are also urged to dispose of packaging responsibly to reduce environmental impact.

In conclusion, consumers looking for both performance and value should look no further than their local discount retailers. The 2025 test makes it clear: when it comes to laundry detergents, higher prices don’t always mean better results.