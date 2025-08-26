JA Zennoh Tochigi Hikes Advance Rice Payments for Farmers by 70%

JA Zennoh Tochigi, the agricultural cooperative based in Utsunomiya, has announced a substantial increase in the advance payments it provides to farmers for the 2025 staple rice crop. According to sources familiar with the matter, the pre-payment for top-grade Koshihikari, the main variety grown in the prefecture, has been set at approximately $193 per 60-kilogram bag. This represents a remarkable 70% increase, or about $81, compared to the same period for the 2024 harvest.

The cooperative has also raised payments for other local rice varieties. “Nasuhikari,” harvested in the north of the prefecture, and “Tochigi no Hoshi” from the south will both receive an advance of about $189. “Asahi no Yume,” a variety often used for commercial purposes, has been set at $188. For all these varieties, the increase from the 2024 rates is approximately 75%.

A representative for JA Zennoh Tochigi explained that the decision, which has been communicated to all JA branches in the prefecture, “reflects the rising production costs, including soaring fuel and fertiliser prices.” They also stressed that the move is intended to provide farmers with the financial stability needed to nurture the next generation of rice growers. Amid intensifying competition for rice procurement, the cooperative hopes that by increasing these advance payments, it can secure a larger volume of the harvest. These payments have been on an upward trend for several years, rising from a low of about $62 in 2021.

Shoppers Feel the Pinch as New Season Rice Hits Shelves at Higher Prices

As the new rice season gets underway, the first batches are beginning to appear in shops, but consumers are facing sticker shock over the prices. At a supermarket in Tokyo on the 25th, the cost of this year’s harvest was a hot topic. A reporter observed one shopper hesitating for some time before eventually selecting a bag of new-season “Yosakoi Bijin” rice from Kochi Prefecture, priced at about $32. “I usually eat the government-stockpiled rice,” the customer remarked, “but I decided to splash out and try the new season’s crop.”

Despite hopes that prices might fall for the 2025 harvest, this supermarket is selling new rice for around $7 more than last year. When asked what they considered an acceptable price, shoppers’ responses were clear. “I’d really like it to be under $28, including tax,” said one. Another commented, “New rice always looks so glossy and appealing, doesn’t it? But it’s just a bit too much for me. I can’t really buy it if it’s over $28.” Faced with prices approaching $35, many, like the customer seen by the reporter, ultimately opted for the more affordable stockpiled rice.

These anecdotal price hikes are supported by official figures. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries announced on the 25th that the national average retail price for a 5kg bag of rice was $26.23, an increase of about 46 cents from the previous week and the second consecutive week of rises. Even a former rice farmer expressed surprise, stating, “It’s so expensive, it’s out of reach. New rice has become a luxury item. I don’t know what a fair price is anymore… $28? $30? I’ve lost my sense of it.”

At a specialist rice retailer, new-season “Fusaotome” brown rice from Chiba Prefecture is selling for roughly $30 per 5kg, also over $7 more than last year. Despite the price, the shop owner, Mr. Yasuo Suzuki, says that 80% of his customers are still choosing the new rice. “You can’t be too demanding, and you have to think of the farmers,” one customer said. “But honestly, I’d be happier if it were cheaper.” Looking ahead, Mr. Suzuki is uncertain. “At the moment, almost no one is selling new rice in the low $20s range,” he noted. “Perhaps in November or December, we might see it sell for around $27, but really, nobody knows.”

Local Markets Offer Relief and a Taste of the New Crop

For those seeking more affordable options, roadside stations, or “michi no eki,” offer some relief. At one such market, a large display of new rice was priced more reasonably. A 5kg bag of locally grown “Fusaotome” was available for about $27.50. Some customers were even buying brown rice to mill themselves, seeking the freshest possible taste. One customer, holding a bag of his first freshly milled rice of the year, was all smiles. “I want to eat the most delicious rice at this time of year,” he said. “It’s moist and has a wonderful chewy texture.”

The reporter was invited to taste the newly harvested rice at a producer’s home, alongside the farmer’s family. “It’s sweet. Genuinely sweet, I’m not just saying that,” the reporter confirmed. The farmer’s grandchild agreed with a simple “Yummy!” “When the rice is this good,” the grandmother added, “you don’t even need side dishes.”

Innovative Farming Technique Hopes to Stabilise Future Supply

While consumers grapple with current prices, a new agricultural method being trialled in Shizuoka Prefecture offers a potential long-term solution to stabilise the market. In a paddy field in Hamamatsu City, a harvest is underway using “regenerative double-cropping,” a technique that allows for two harvests in a single year and is seen as a key tool against rising rice prices.

This initiative is led by Mr. Jun Miyamoto of Jun-chan Farm, an organisation promoting circular agriculture. “We had a lot of very hot days, but since last year we’ve been primarily planting ‘Niji no Kirameki’,” Mr. Miyamoto explained. “It’s a heat-resistant variety suitable for double-cropping that is less prone to high-temperature damage, like cloudy grains.”

The technique involves cutting the rice plant high, leaving about 40 centimetres of the stalk during the first harvest. New shoots, known as “hikobae,” then grow from the remaining stubble, allowing for a second harvest. Mr. Miyamoto began trialling this method in 2024 with the “Niji no Kirameki” variety, in cooperation with the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization (NARO), the state research body that developed the technique. Three months after planting in May, the first harvest has arrived, and with the rice ears full and dense, the yield appears to be excellent.

Mr. Hiroshi Nakano, a principal researcher at NARO who is collaborating with Mr. Miyamoto, confirmed the viability of the process after inspecting the freshly cut stalks. “We’re harvesting at a height of 40 to 50 centimetres,” he explained. “The stalk contains a lot of starch and other nutrients necessary for regrowth. By using these stored nutrients, we can achieve a high yield for the second crop.”