Maxus T90EV: The UK’s First All-Electric Pick-Up Truck Arrives with Compromises

Maxus, a commercial vehicle brand reborn under China’s state-owned SAIC Motor in 2011 following the demise of Leyland DAF Vans, has made headlines by launching the UK’s very first fully electric pick-up truck.

The Maxus T90EV, which has already been available in several international markets since 2021, has undergone minor adaptations to meet UK commercial vehicle standards. These updates allow it to carry a payload of one tonne, qualifying it for registration as a commercial vehicle in Britain.

Available through a network of around 60 Maxus dealerships across the country, the T90EV is aimed primarily at business customers. Private buyers may find the hefty price tag hard to justify, especially when considering the limited specification and capabilities. However, for fleet operators and businesses looking to capitalise on substantial tax breaks, the T90EV may present a more attractive proposition than it first appears.

It’s worth bearing in mind that the T90EV makes several compromises compared to traditional diesel-powered rivals. It is strictly rear-wheel drive and, while it can carry up to a tonne in its load bed, it cannot exceed this figure. Towing capacity is equally limited to one tonne with a braked trailer. For those seeking serious off-road ability or robust all-terrain performance, the Maxus simply cannot match the more affordable Toyota Hilux or Ford Ranger.

Yet, with no direct rivals in the electric pick-up segment in the UK, the T90EV is in a class of its own. When you consider the range of financial benefits from zero road tax to significant savings on company car tax and corporation tax, its appeal to business users grows substantially.

The vehicle is only offered in a double-cab configuration and comes with a single trim level. Power is provided by a 201bhp permanent-magnet synchronous motor driving the rear wheels, while suspension is handled by leaf springs and a solid rear axle – standard fare for a working vehicle.

Inside the cabin, equipment is sparse. The infotainment system features a basic touchscreen lacking built-in sat-nav or DAB radio. Seats are upholstered in synthetic leather, the steering wheel is made from hard plastic, and there isn’t even a manual cruise control – let alone advanced driver assistance systems common in today’s passenger cars. You do get electronic stability control, a reversing camera, and smartphone mirroring, but it’s clear the spec list is aimed squarely at businesses with little interest in creature comforts.

That said, the interior is reasonably ergonomic. The driver’s seat is supportive, instrumentation is easy to read, and the controls – including a rotary gear selector that wouldn’t look out of place on a microwave – are simple enough to use, even if they feel low-rent.

One notable annoyance is the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System, which emits an intrusive and grating sound when the vehicle is travelling under 20mph. It’s meant to improve pedestrian safety, but in practice, it’s so irritating it could prompt drivers to accelerate unnecessarily just to silence it – arguably defeating its intended purpose.

On the road, the T90EV delivers decent performance for what it is. It’s not fast, but it pulls away from a standstill confidently and reaches motorway speeds as briskly as, if not slightly quicker than, a comparable diesel truck. Its top speed is capped at around 80mph, which feels sufficient in a utility-focused vehicle of this type.

Pros:

Attractive tax incentives for businesses

Practical choice for those committed to owning an electric pick-up

Comfortable and straightforward interior layout

Cons:

No all-wheel drive option

Jittery and unsettled ride

Overly loud and unpleasant pedestrian warning noise

In summary, while the Maxus T90EV is far from perfect and lacks the toughness of conventional rivals, it carves out a unique niche as the UK’s sole electric pick-up. For forward-thinking businesses willing to embrace the electric future, it may prove a savvy – if compromise-laden – choice.