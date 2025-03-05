Continental Shares Open Trading with a Strong Positive Signal

The trading day began on a high note for the Lower Saxony-based automotive supplier, Continental AG.

Yesterday, the company’s stock closed at €61.34. As the market opened today, the share price saw an upward movement, currently trading at €64.08.

This represents a 4.47% increase compared to the previous day’s closing price. However, it remains uncertain how the stock will continue to develop, as the current trading volume is still relatively low.

Continental’s stock is currently 9.80% below its 52-week high of €71.04. Meanwhile, the lowest point within the past year was €51.02.

In terms of its presence on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Continental AG is one of the smaller components of the DAX index, holding a 0.60% share and ranking 35th among the listed companies. This positioning is largely due to the company’s market capitalisation, with all freely available shares currently valued at €12.27 billion.

Among the most influential companies in the DAX, SAP, Deutsche Bank, and Siemens carry the most weight in terms of free-float market capitalisation.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2022, Continental AG reported a revenue of €39.41 billion, alongside a net profit of €2.00 billion. As of the end of December 2022, the company employed approximately 194,961 people worldwide.