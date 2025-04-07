Cryptocurrency Market Plummets as Bitcoin Loses Momentum

Cryptocurrency markets are taking a major hit as investor confidence dwindles and global financial pressures mount. Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency, has dropped sharply alongside other key players in the crypto and blockchain sector, signalling a broader downturn in risk assets.

Bitcoin (BTC), once seen as a resilient store of value, has fallen by 2.5%, now trading at $76,837. This marks its lowest level in five months. Ether (ETH), the second most valuable cryptocurrency, experienced an even steeper decline, slipping 4.5% to $1,503 — its lowest price in over two years.

This downturn isn’t limited to digital currencies. Futures markets are under pressure, exacerbated by renewed concerns over global trade tensions, notably with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs creating ripples across international markets. In response, investors are retreating from high-risk assets, crypto included.

Crypto-related stocks and investment vehicles are also suffering steep losses. Coinbase Global (COIN.O), one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has plunged 7% in pre-market trading. MicroStrategy (MSTR.O), a firm known for its massive Bitcoin holdings, fell by 8% ahead of the bell.

Cryptocurrency mining companies are among the hardest hit. Riot Platforms (RIOT.O), Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA.O), and Cleanspark (CLSK.O) have each dropped by approximately 9%. Bit Digital (BTBT.O) also recorded an 8% loss, highlighting the fragile state of the mining sector amid falling crypto prices and rising operational costs.

Exchange-traded funds tied to Bitcoin are feeling the strain as well. Both the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO.P) and the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT.O) tumbled by 8% during pre-market hours, tracking the downward momentum of the underlying asset.

Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin has lost around 20% of its value, raising concerns among investors and analysts about the sustainability of the current crypto market landscape.

Further illustrating the market turmoil, several notable crypto stocks saw considerable declines:

Bit Digital (BTBT.O) fell to $1.94 on the NASDAQ, a 3.72% drop.

Bitfarms declined on both the TSX and NASDAQ, trading at CA$1.06 and $0.75 respectively.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) closed at $0.7381 on the NASDAQ, down 3.06%.

Cleanspark (CLSK.O) dropped nearly 2% to $7.18.

Coinbase Global (COIN.O) was down 5.95%, sitting at $151.00.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT.O) declined over 7% to $44.35.

Marathon Holdings (MARA.O) fell by 2.26% to $11.04.

Hut 8 Mining (HUT) dropped 1.05% to $11.27.

Interestingly, amidst the widespread sell-off, one outlier showed gains. GreyStone Bitcoin Cash AI (GRSL BTCN CSH-AI) rose by 2.5%, reaching $2.46 on the OTCBB. However, such isolated increases have done little to balance out the sector-wide decline.

This deepening slump in cryptocurrencies and related assets underscores ongoing volatility in the digital asset space. With macroeconomic pressures, regulatory uncertainties, and investor caution all playing a role, the road ahead for crypto markets appears rocky.

Investors are now watching closely to see whether Bitcoin and its peers can recover, or if this is just the beginning of a more prolonged market correction.