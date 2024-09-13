Stock Market Anticipated to Fall 7% to 10% in Coming Months, According to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee

Tom Lee, managing partner and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, has forecasted a potential decline in the stock market ranging from 7% to 10% over the next two months. Speaking during an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Lee mentioned that such a dip would present a valuable “buy-the-dip” opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on market fluctuations.

Lee highlighted the growing concerns about economic growth, particularly noting how recent jobs reports and jobless claims have triggered notable reactions in the market. He indicated that these concerns are likely to persist into September, amplifying market sensitivity to economic data releases.

“We’re seeing more anxiety surrounding growth lately,” Lee remarked during the Tuesday morning interview. “The employment figures and unemployment claims are influencing market movements to a greater extent. I expect this pattern will continue as we move into September.”

While this potential pullback may alarm some investors, Lee sees it as a short-term correction, providing an entry point for those looking to invest in the market at lower prices. He emphasized that this decline, while significant, could be viewed as a healthy correction in the long-term bull market, offering strategic opportunities for those willing to act during the downturn.

The coming months are expected to bring heightened attention to key economic indicators, as market participants closely monitor data to assess the impact on future market performance. Lee’s analysis suggests that investors should remain cautious but also prepared to seize opportunities that may arise during periods of market weakness.

In summary, while the market may experience some turbulence in the near term, Lee’s outlook remains optimistic for those who are ready to take advantage of market corrections.