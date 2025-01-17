Range Rover Plug-in Hybrid 2023: A Comprehensive Long-Term Review

After 12,000 miles behind the wheel of the Range Rover P440e plug-in hybrid SUV, it’s time to deliver the final verdict on this upmarket vehicle.

A Legendary Brand with a Cult Following

The Range Rover has long been a vehicle that inspires deep loyalty among its fans. While its capabilities often far exceed what most owners will ever need, the allure of this luxury SUV remains strong. For many, owning a Range Rover is not just about practicality—it’s about status, comfort, and being part of an exclusive club.

However, for someone who doesn’t naturally gravitate toward the Range Rover mystique, the appeal might not be as immediate. Personally, my ideal Land Rover has always been a Discovery 4 with a diesel V6—practical, rugged, and devoid of excessive pretension. So, when I took charge of our £137,000 Belgravia Green Range Rover P440e in June, I wasn’t exactly filled with anticipation.

A Challenging Start

The initial months with the Range Rover P440e presented some hurdles. A trip to France highlighted issues such as the vehicle’s bulk, which made it ill-suited to narrow parking spaces. The plug-in hybrid system, which promises around 50 miles of electric-only range, also fell short in practice. Carrying the extra weight of a depleted battery resulted in fuel economy figures that hovered in the mid-20s MPG, even with careful driving.

Charging the battery became a challenge of convenience. Without a driveway or a dedicated wallbox charger, the prospect of regularly plugging in felt like more hassle than it was worth. Thankfully, the 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine was a star performer, delivering smooth, powerful performance with 457 lb-ft of torque. Its strength allowed the Range Rover to rival the acceleration of a Volkswagen Golf GTI—a remarkable feat for a 2.7-tonne SUV.

Interior: Luxurious Yet Flawed

The cabin design certainly lived up to the Range Rover’s premium reputation. The Pivi Pro infotainment system functioned reliably and looked modern, while the detailed 4WD graphics provided a fascinating glimpse into the car’s off-road capabilities. The serene interior ambiance, paired with its elevated driving position, created a unique driving experience.

However, some quality issues detracted from the luxury feel. Certain controls lacked the solidity expected in a vehicle of this price range, and occasional electronic glitches were noticeable. The Ultrafabrics upholstery, marketed as a high-end alternative to leather, was disappointing. It felt insubstantial and was a magnet for dust, particularly in the black color of our test car. Leather upholstery, preferably in a lighter shade, would have been a better choice.

Turning Point: A Trip to Devon

Despite its early shortcomings, my perspective on the Range Rover began to shift during a trip to Devon in challenging weather conditions. On rain-soaked motorways and muddy country lanes, the P440e excelled. Its handling defied expectations for a vehicle of this size, with precise steering and controlled body roll that made long journeys surprisingly enjoyable. Rear-wheel steering proved invaluable in tight spots, while the SUV’s excellent visibility added to its practicality.

The sense of security and comfort the Range Rover provides is unparalleled. Whether navigating narrow lanes or cruising on highways, it imparts a feeling of well-being that few vehicles can match. Over time, the minor annoyances faded, and the car’s character began to shine through.

A Unique Personality

The latest Range Rover, known internally as the ‘L460,’ is undeniably a statement vehicle. Its bold, slab-sided design gives it a commanding road presence, and its personality rivals that of high-performance sports cars like those from Porsche’s GT division. Once you understand its appeal, it’s hard to imagine settling for anything else.

That said, the Range Rover is not without its quirks. For urban dwellers, particularly those driving primarily within the confines of the M25, it remains an impractical choice. The more efficient and versatile BMW X7 might better suit most buyers. Yet, for those who can afford it and value its unique charm, the Range Rover is an experience like no other.

Final Verdict

After six months and 12,000 miles, my time with the Range Rover P440e has come to an end. While I may still prefer the rugged simplicity of the Discovery 4, I’ve gained a newfound appreciation for what the Range Rover represents. It’s an extraordinary vehicle that combines luxury, capability, and character in a way few others can.

For those who have the means, the Range Rover P440e offers a driving experience that is both luxurious and uniquely satisfying. It will be missed.