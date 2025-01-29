BMW iX: A New Benchmark in Electric Mobility

BMW continues to push the boundaries of electric mobility with the latest iteration of its Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), the BMW iX. This new edition blends progressive luxury with locally emission-free driving, delivering enhanced performance, extended range, and refined design elements that emphasize its dynamic character.

The latest version of the all-electric BMW iX underscores its leadership position with a significant increase in power output while simultaneously extending its range. According to the WLTP test cycle, the new BMW iX now achieves an impressive 701 kilometers on a single charge, setting a new benchmark within its segment. This advancement highlights the effectiveness of BMW’s EfficientDynamics strategy, demonstrating how a carefully integrated suite of technological and efficiency-focused enhancements can transform electric mobility.

BMW’s eDrive technology continues to evolve, with refinements in both exterior and interior design, emphasizing the vehicle’s sporting credentials. Optimized power electronics and fine-tuning of key components such as wheel bearings and tires have contributed to an improvement in energy efficiency. As a result, consumption in the official WLTP test cycle has been reduced by more than 8%, depending on model specifications. For instance, the BMW iX xDrive60 benefits from an additional 60 kilometers of range compared to its predecessor.

New Model Variants and Enhanced Performance

BMW has introduced new model designations to reflect the increased performance of the BMW iX. From spring 2025, it will be available worldwide in three variants:

BMW iX xDrive45 (combined consumption: 21.8 kWh/100 km, CO₂ rating: A)

(combined consumption: 21.8 kWh/100 km, CO₂ rating: A) BMW iX xDrive60 (combined consumption: 21.9 kWh/100 km, CO₂ rating: A)

(combined consumption: 21.9 kWh/100 km, CO₂ rating: A) BMW iX M70 xDrive (combined consumption: 23.5 kWh/100 km, CO₂ rating: A)

The key markets for the BMW iX include the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Production will continue at BMW’s Dingolfing plant, which serves as both the company’s European competence center for electric drive production and the lead manufacturing site for BMW’s high-end and luxury models.

Exterior Design: Strong Presence and New M Sport Package

The latest BMW iX maintains its bold presence with distinctive SAV proportions, a minimalist design language, and clean, sculpted surfaces. The redesigned front grille now features a delicate frame with an intricate structure of vertical and diagonal lines. For the first time, the BMW Iconic Glow illuminated kidney grille is available as an option, coming as standard on the range-topping BMW iX M70 xDrive.

The headlights have also been updated, incorporating vertical elements for daytime running lights and turn indicators. Standard across the range, adaptive LED headlights now include cornering lights and a new urban lighting function. The structure of the kidney grille is echoed in the diagonal lines of the headlight surrounds, further enhancing the cohesive design.

Both the front and rear bumpers have been reworked with smoother, body-colored surfaces, delivering a sportier yet elegant aesthetic. The optional M Sport package enhances the vehicle’s dynamic appeal with powerful design elements, including large air intakes at the front and vertical reflectors at the rear.

For those seeking an even sportier look, the optional M Sport Pro package adds darkened M Shadow Line headlights and rear lights. The flagship BMW iX M70 xDrive distinguishes itself further with a model-specific kidney grille featuring an M logo, black mirror caps, and exclusive 22-inch M lightweight alloy wheels.

Expanded Colour Palette and Exclusive Finishes

The BMW iX’s exterior colour range has been expanded to include:

Arctic Race Blue Metallic

Dune Grey Metallic

Carbon Black Metallic

BMW Individual Frozen Deep Grey Metallic

BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey Metallic

Tanzanite Blue Metallic

Space Silver Metallic (available from summer 2025)

Additionally, the BMW Individual Exterior Line Titan Bronze is now available for the BMW iX xDrive45 and xDrive60, offering a further level of exclusivity.

With its combination of cutting-edge technology, superior efficiency, and refined luxury, the latest BMW iX sets a new standard in electric mobility, reaffirming BMW’s leadership in the premium EV market.