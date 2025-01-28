Suzuki Jimny 5-Door: A Compact Off-Roader with Added Practicality

The Suzuki Jimny has long been cherished as a compact, capable off-roader with a unique character. Since the launch of the fourth-generation model in 2018, it has captured hearts worldwide, offering rugged charm reminiscent of a miniature Mercedes-Benz G-Class. However, despite its many admirers, one aspect always held it back: a lack of space. Now, Suzuki has addressed this with the introduction of the Jimny 5-Door, adding practicality without losing its distinct appeal.

More Space, Same Charm

For the first time in its history, the Jimny comes in a five-door configuration. By extending the wheelbase by 340mm, Suzuki has created room for an additional 126 litres of luggage space, making it more versatile for families and adventurers alike. Despite the longer wheelbase, the Jimny remains the same height and width as its three-door counterpart, ensuring it retains its nimble urban profile. At just a little larger than a Fiat 500, it still looks compact and approachable in any parking lot filled with towering SUVs.

Inside, the additional space is noticeable. The cabin comfortably accommodated a family of four along with their holiday luggage, proving its suitability for practical use. While the rear bench is limited to two seatbelts, it’s a small compromise for the added room. One of the more inventive features is the ability to fold all the seats flat, creating two makeshift beds for camping—a thoughtful touch for outdoor enthusiasts.

The interior design prioritizes durability and functionality, with solid surfaces, chunky controls, and plenty of grab handles for when the terrain gets rough.

Modern Tech Meets Classic Design

Despite its utilitarian roots, the Jimny 5-Door includes a few modern features, such as a 9.0-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, the touchscreen interface can be finicky, requiring precision to select icons—an issue exacerbated by the bumpy ride on uneven surfaces.

The Jimny 5-Door shares the same ladder-frame chassis and three-link rigid-axle suspension as the three-door model, which means the ride is not the smoothest. While the longer wheelbase slightly improves stability, it still feels unsettled on the road, a reminder of its off-road-focused design.

Performance: A Mixed Bag

Under the bonnet, the Jimny 5-Door is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, delivering 103bhp and 99lb ft of torque. While this may sound modest, it’s enough for city driving and light off-road adventures. However, the extra 75kg of weight from the larger body means the engine has to work harder, especially on inclines or motorways, where frequent gear changes and high revs are necessary.

The five-speed manual gearbox, which we tested, handled the engine’s power well, offering a straightforward and engaging driving experience. An automatic gearbox is also available for those seeking added convenience. Steering can feel heavy at times, and the brakes lack a reassuring bite, but these quirks are part of the Jimny’s old-school charm.

Off-Road Adventures

When it comes to off-road capabilities, the Jimny truly shines. With 210mm of ground clearance, a 36-degree approach angle, and a 47-degree departure angle, it easily tackled farm tracks, gravel roads, and countryside trails. We put it through its paces on an off-road course, and while it excelled in most scenarios, the absence of differential locks became apparent when it struggled in deep mud. Even so, the challenge added to the sense of adventure, which is at the core of the Jimny experience.

A Unique Blend of Practicality and Fun

The Jimny 5-Door strikes a balance between practicality and personality. Its iconic boxy design exudes a purposeful yet playful vibe, while the interior combines functionality, comfort, and enough technology to meet modern expectations. It’s compact enough for urban driving but robust enough for weekend escapes to the wilderness—an unusual combination for today’s SUV market.

The addition of the extra doors and the extended wheelbase makes this the most versatile Jimny yet, ideal for families or anyone who needs a bit more space without compromising on style or off-road capability.

The Catch

Despite all its merits, there’s a downside. Due to import costs and market restrictions, the Jimny 5-Door isn’t available everywhere, and in some regions, its price could rise significantly. This limitation might leave fans frustrated, especially as the car seems to be the perfect evolution of a beloved classic.

Final Thoughts

The Suzuki Jimny 5-Door is a welcome addition to the Jimny lineup, blending enhanced practicality with the same endearing character that has made it a fan favourite. It may not be the most powerful or refined SUV, but it’s packed with charm and adventure-ready capabilities. Whether you’re navigating city streets or exploring rugged trails, the Jimny 5-Door is a delightful companion—proof that good things truly can come in small packages.