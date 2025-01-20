Stuttgart Stock Exchange Anticipates Growth in Cryptocurrency Trading

The Stuttgart Stock Exchange is positioning itself to benefit from the ongoing price surge in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Increasingly, individuals are opting to trade digital assets through their traditional banks rather than specialised crypto exchanges. What implications does this hold for the Stuttgart Stock Exchange?

Crypto-Friendly Policies and Growing Demand

Under the administration of US President Donald Trump, the Stuttgart Stock Exchange expects heightened demand for cryptocurrencies. “The new US administration is very crypto-friendly,” Matthias Voelkel, CEO of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, told the German Press Agency.

According to Voelkel, the crypto market is likely to see further momentum due to the supportive stance of the US government, coupled with new European Union regulations governing the trading and custody of cryptocurrencies. “These factors are expected to fuel market growth and drive active trading,” he explained, adding that major banks are increasingly embracing the crypto space.

The Rising Popularity of Digital Assets

Currently, an estimated 30 to 40 million people in Europe own Bitcoin or similar digital currencies. By the end of the decade, studies suggest this figure could rise to between 100 and 150 million, according to Voelkel, whose exchange ranks as the sixth-largest in Europe. Bitcoin, in particular, has been on an upward trajectory for nearly two years.

A significant catalyst for the current rally was Trump’s election as US President, a development that has substantially boosted cryptocurrency prices. Trump is widely regarded as a proponent of cryptocurrencies, which has further strengthened market sentiment.

In November and December, trading volumes at the Stuttgart Stock Exchange reached historically high levels, Voelkel revealed. Despite this progress, he cautioned that cryptocurrencies remain a young asset class, only around 15 years old, with highly volatile prices. “Investors should be wary of engaging with unreliable actors,” he advised.

EU Regulations Shape a More Mature Market

Since the beginning of the year, a new EU directive has introduced clear regulations for cryptocurrency-related services. Businesses operating in this sector must now comply with stringent requirements, particularly concerning the trading and custody of digital assets. “Obtaining a licence is now mandatory,” Voelkel noted.

The Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group has held the necessary licences in Germany since launching its digital operations in 2019. Voelkel highlighted that the new EU regulations are contributing to a more mature and trustworthy market environment.

The group provides infrastructure to banks and other financial institutions, enabling them to trade and securely store cryptocurrencies or offer these services to private and corporate clients. “Neither London, Zurich, nor Paris can match this capability,” Voelkel asserted.