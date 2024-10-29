Toyota Hilux GR Sport: A Practical Powerhouse for the European Market

In a market where many carmakers have exited the light pick-up sector, Toyota and Ford stand as long-term players, each vying for dominance in Europe’s pickup segment. As Ford introduces the second generation of its Ranger, Toyota’s iconic Hilux remains a steadfast competitor, having celebrated eight model generations and nearly six decades in production. This ongoing rivalry between Ford and Toyota brings unique offerings to the forefront, with each brand refining its models to appeal to different pickup enthusiasts.

While the Ford Ranger has drawn attention with its turbocharged V6 Raptor variant, Toyota’s Hilux takes a different approach. The Hilux GR Sport, influenced by the famed Dakar Rally, is a robust workhorse designed to tackle demanding tasks and challenging terrains. Equipped with a four-cylinder diesel engine, it’s more akin to Ford’s first-generation diesel-powered Ranger Raptor than its current V6-powered successor. Toyota has opted to retain practical features like the one-tonne load capacity and a leaf-sprung rear axle, reinforcing the Hilux’s role as a functional utility vehicle rather than a high-performance sports truck.

Diverse Range for Different Needs

The Hilux model range offers various options, including body configurations beyond the double cab, with a chassis variant available for specialized modifications. For individual buyers, the range begins with the Icon trim and advances through Invincible and Invincible X, each offering an increasing level of features and finishes to suit different preferences and budgets.

Strengths and Shortcomings

Pros

Durability and Efficiency: The Hilux remains a reliable and economical vehicle, built to endure demanding use while being relatively affordable to maintain.

Cons

Performance Limits: Although reliable, it lacks the thrill and speed of competitors, especially when driven fast.

Although reliable, it lacks the thrill and speed of competitors, especially when driven fast. On-Road Comfort: Its tough shock absorbers, while advantageous for off-road use, can make the ride feel firm on standard roads.

Its tough shock absorbers, while advantageous for off-road use, can make the ride feel firm on standard roads. Suspension Limitations: Unlike the Ford Ranger Raptor’s advanced damping system, the Hilux doesn’t offer enhanced Baja-ready shock absorption.

The current Hilux model debuted in 2016, and while it received a mid-cycle update in 2020—introducing new styling, added equipment, and the potent 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine—it remains fundamentally unchanged in structure. This latest engine option powers the GR Sport, producing 201bhp and 369lb-ft of torque, which is a significant boost over the 2.4-litre version. However, this doesn’t transform the Hilux into a high-performance machine; at 2,125 kg, it still lags behind lighter, faster alternatives. Yet, with a respectable 0-62 mph acceleration time that edges past Ford’s previous Ranger Raptor diesel model, the GR Sport offers a solid performance boost within the Hilux lineup.

Built for the Job

The Hilux GR Sport is fitted with a six-speed automatic transmission with torque-converter technology, connecting to a flexible four-wheel-drive system. This setup includes a low-range transfer gear and a lockable rear differential, enhancing the vehicle’s adaptability on rugged terrains.

Its body-on-frame construction and live rear axle configuration reflect Toyota’s commitment to practical utility. Unlike the Ford Ranger Raptor, which sports a heavily modified suspension for improved on- and off-road handling, the Hilux retains a conventional rear suspension setup. This allows for impressive axle articulation and makes it more than capable of carrying heavy loads across challenging landscapes.

In essence, the Toyota Hilux GR Sport is engineered for durability and versatility, catering to drivers who prioritize utility over pure driving excitement. It might not offer the cutting-edge suspension of its rivals, but for those seeking a reliable, capable pickup that’s built to withstand tough jobs and diverse terrains, the Hilux GR Sport stands as a practical choice in Europe’s competitive pickup market