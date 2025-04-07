Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato: The Off-Road Supercar With a Wild Heart

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato marks the dramatic conclusion to the Huracán line — and it’s perhaps the most entertaining iteration of the supercar yet. Combining unmistakable Lamborghini flair with surprising versatility, the Sterrato was inspired by the off-road fun of the Urus SUV during development testing. While the Huracán is known for its razor-sharp performance on tarmac, this final version proves it can also handle itself when the road gets rough.

The idea for the Sterrato was born during testing of the Urus at Lamborghini’s Nardò test facility. After a spirited session driving the SUV on dirt tracks — or “sterrato” in Italian — engineers began to wonder: what if the Huracán could offer the same thrills in off-road conditions? That curiosity led to the creation of one of Lamborghini’s boldest and most unconventional models to date.

A Rugged Redesign

The Sterrato takes the standard four-wheel-drive Huracán coupé and adapts it for life beyond the asphalt. It sits 44mm higher than the regular model, with softer suspension springs — 25% more compliant — and increased suspension travel at both the front (35%) and rear (25%). The track has also been widened by 30mm at the front and 34mm at the rear, while the wheelbase has grown slightly by 9mm.

Visually, it’s impossible to miss the transformation. Tough plastic cladding, oversized wheel arches, rally-style auxiliary lights and Bridgestone Dueller run-flat tyres give the Sterrato a purposeful look. At £232,820, it’s a premium proposition — but considering the uniqueness of the model, and that very few units remain unsold, it’s a collector’s gem in the making.

Despite the rugged additions, the car’s underpinnings remain familiar. The chassis has been carefully tuned, with changes to the all-wheel-drive system, torque vectoring (via the braking system), and the electronically controlled limited-slip differential at the rear. Only after these mechanical tweaks were complete did the team begin calibrating the stability control system — a testament to Lamborghini’s driver-focused approach.

Performance With a Twist

While the suspension components aren’t revolutionary — using an adapted version of the Huracán’s BWI dampers — the setup works well with the softer springs and longer travel. The brakes are ceramic discs, rather than the cast-iron units typically used in rallying, but Lamborghini says they’ve been treated to resist wear from dirt and grit. Power is delivered through the same gearbox and Haldex front-axle coupling as the Huracán Evo, ensuring reliable and engaging performance.

The 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine is the real showstopper. It delivers an unforgettable soundtrack and a visceral driving experience that will be sorely missed when Lamborghini moves toward electrification. The Sterrato’s on-road dynamics are intentionally dialled back — there’s slightly less grip and more body roll — but this actually adds to the fun. It’s playful, unpredictable, and brimming with personality.

A Cabin Full of Character

Step inside and you’re met with the signature flair of a Huracán interior. The cabin is covered in Alcantara, with a dashboard that exudes drama. Key changes for the Sterrato include a spotlight switch, revised instrumentation featuring an inclinometer, compass, and steering angle display, and a new “Rally” driving mode, designed for low-grip surfaces.

That said, the interior isn’t without its flaws. Visibility is limited — even by supercar standards — and storage space is almost non-existent. The driving position remains extremely low, yet due to the shallow roofline and low-hanging header rail, the cabin can feel more cramped than expected. Still, this is a Lamborghini, and a mid-engined one at that, so such quirks are part of the package.

The Final Huracán

The Huracán Sterrato isn’t just a gimmick or a styling exercise — it’s a genuine attempt to rethink what a supercar can be. It’s more accessible, more emotional, and undeniably unique. While it may not be the most refined off-roader, it strikes a rare balance between outrageous style and real-world usability.

As the last of the Huracán line, the Sterrato stands as a reminder of Lamborghini’s willingness to push boundaries. It embraces fun over figures, character over convention. And as the V10 era draws to a close, there’s no better send-off than this wild, dirt-loving supercar.