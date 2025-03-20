Lexus LM: Redefining Luxury Travel with an MPV

A New Take on Luxury Motoring

Lexus has long been associated with premium vehicles across traditional segments, but the brand is now venturing into new territory. Seeking to diversify its model lineup, Lexus is moving beyond conventional luxury sedans and SUVs to introduce something entirely different: the Lexus LM.

This full-size luxury MPV, designed to cater to an elite clientele, challenges the traditional limousine format by offering an experience akin to private jet travel. With its self-charging hybrid powertrain and opulent interior, the LM is Lexus’s attempt to carve out a niche within the ultra-luxury VIP transport sector in Europe.

A Second-Generation Model with Bold Ambitions

Although the LM is making its debut in Europe, it is not an entirely new model. This is the second-generation Lexus LM, following its original launch in China and Southeast Asia in 2020. Like its predecessor, it shares its platform with the Toyota Alphard, a large MPV popular in Asian markets. However, this is far from a simple rebadging exercise. Lexus has gone to great lengths to elevate the LM into the realm of high-end chauffeured transport, delivering what it describes as “the pinnacle of luxury” for its passengers.

Range and Pricing

Lexus offers the LM in the UK exclusively with a four-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid engine, available in both front- and all-wheel-drive configurations. The model lineup includes two seating configurations: a seven-seat version for those prioritizing capacity and a more exclusive four-seat layout designed for ultimate passenger comfort.

Model Power Output Price LM 350h FWD (7-seat) 247bhp £89,995 LM 350h AWD (7-seat) 247bhp £92,995 LM 350h Takumi AWD (4-seat) 247bhp £112,995

Despite being the entry-level trim, the standard seven-seat LM comes well-equipped with features such as a multimedia system with front and rear screens, ventilated and heated second-row seats with massage functions, and premium materials throughout the cabin. Opting for the top-tier Takumi trim transforms the LM into an ultra-luxury lounge on wheels, with two fully reclining rear seats, a massive 48-inch widescreen display, and a 23-speaker premium sound system.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths:

Exceptionally luxurious rear seating with lounge-like comfort.

Interior materials and build quality maintain Lexus’s high standards.

Suspension and tuning prioritize rear-seat comfort, making it a compelling alternative to traditional limousines.

Weaknesses:

The four-cylinder hybrid engine feels underpowered given the vehicle’s 2.3-tonne weight.

High-speed cruising refinement is compromised due to drivetrain limitations.

While city ride quality is smooth, it struggles on uneven or more complex road surfaces.

Design and Styling

Visually, the Lexus LM makes a strong statement with its sheer size, imposing spindle grille, and extensive chrome detailing. The monocab design maximizes interior space, which is central to the LM’s purpose as a luxury transport vehicle. However, despite its bold front-end styling, making a van-like MPV outwardly desirable remains a challenge, and Lexus has not made significant efforts to disguise its utilitarian proportions.

A Unique Proposition in the Luxury Market

The Lexus LM presents an intriguing alternative to conventional limousines, especially for high-end clients accustomed to private air travel. Its rear-seat experience is genuinely opulent, and its commitment to passenger comfort is evident. However, its hybrid powertrain, while efficient, lacks the effortless performance expected in the luxury sector, and its ride quality is inconsistent at higher speeds.

Ultimately, the LM is a niche offering that excels in its intended role but does not yet pose a direct threat to traditional chauffeur-driven luxury sedans. For those seeking an innovative approach to executive transport, it provides a fresh and indulgent take on luxury motoring.